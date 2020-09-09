Julia Bertholf

SHELBY - Julia Fine Bertholf, 63, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home.
Born in Newport, TN, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruby Strange Fine. Julia had a deep love for God. She also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and most of all, her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Fine and George Steve Fine; sisters, Regina Smith and Maxine Ledford; and niece, Patricia Ann Spirlin. She is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, David Bertholf, of the home; sons, Michael "Isreal" Hughes and wife Lori of Mt. Holly, and Derek Steven Hughes of Bessemer City; sisters, Brenda Lollis and husband Richard of Iron Station, and Carolyn Mull of Cherryville; eight grandchildren, and special friends, Starr Kale, Steve Hughes and Laycee Hughes.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Rev. Josh Fail officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Aquamation services are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
