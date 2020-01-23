|
SHELBY - June Green, age 83, died, Friday December 20, 2019 at Hospice Wendover in Shelby NC. Born in Mitchell County, Georgia, on March 25, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Grover Herschel and Eloise Cranford Joiner. June was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelby. She earned a bachelor's degree from Gardner Webb in 1971 and was in the first graduating class to receive a four year degree. June taught History at Kings Mountain High School. She was an avid and skilled quilter and seamstress.
In addition to her parents, June is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Joe Green, and a daughter, Jane Green.
June is survived by a daughter, Joyce Green and spouse Deborah Tussey of Richmond Va. ; a son, William Joe Green Jr. and partner, Chip Hoover of San Francisco, Ca.; Four grandchildren, Will Gilreath, Catherine Gilreath, Andy Kleine and Sam Kleine; a sister, Gloria Murphy of Bainbridge Ga. and her beloved canine companion, " Bella"
Memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Tony Tench, officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: First Baptist Church, 120 N. Lafayette Street, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 23, 2020