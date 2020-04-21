|
|
SHELBY - Jymmye Kaye Keating, 69, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
She was born in Orangeburg County, S.C., daughter of the late Joe and Zilla Riley Keating.
Jymmye worked as a Circulation Supervisor at the Cleveland County Memorial Library. Jymmye was a graduate of Limestone College, with a degree in Home Economics. She was a member of Lafayette Street UMC, an avid book reader and gardener, winning the City of Shelby residential appearance award. She also loved to cook, and was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies and cheese straws.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Camilla Keating. She is survived by her friends, Deborah Thomas and husband Terry of Shelby, JoAnne Owens and husband C.P of Lawndale and Susan Melton and husband David of Shelby. A
Private graveside service will take place in Sunset Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150, Lafayette Street UMC, 1420 S Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28152, or Shelby Mission Camp, P.O. Box 1047, Shelby NC 28151.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 21, 2020