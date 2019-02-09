Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Landmark Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Landmark Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Burns


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Burns Obituary
SHELBY - Karen Dinese Burns, age 57 of Shelby, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at CMC– Mercy in Charlotte.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Burns and wife Taylor and Ryan Burns, both of Shelby, NC, four grandchildren, Mason, Collin, Luke, and Cooper Burns, three sisters, Debbie Williams of Lawndale, NC, Tina Williams of Shelby, NC, and Teresa Robinson and husband John of Kure Beach, NC, and two brothers, Willie Williams and wife Lynn and Ronnie Williams and wife Kathy, both of Shelby, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born June 23, 1961 in Cleveland County, Dinese was the daughter of the late Thurman and Doris Clary Williams and was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Williams.

Dinese enjoyed spending time relaxing by the pool and shopping. She worked for over 13 years at D.S.S. where she enjoyed helping people. Dinese was affectionately known to her family as "Niecy". She loved her grandchildren and her "Granny Time".

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Landmark Baptist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Landmark Baptist Church Women's Missions, 1724 E Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.