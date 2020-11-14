CHERRYVILLE - Karen Ann Benfield Carpenter, age 57 of Baxter Rd. passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Atrium Health – Charlotte. She was born September 2, 1963 in Mecklenburg County to Larry Benfield of Gastonia and the late Diane Chambers Benfield. Karen proudly served her country in the United States Navy. She was employed with Shelby Children's Clinic of Kings Mountain. She enjoyed reading with a hot cup of tea. Karen's greatest treasure was her grandbabies and she cherished every moment spent with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Edward Junior Carpenter; son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Trisha Mahoney; stepson, Brad Carpenter; grandchildren, Mackenzie M. Smith and husband, Tommy, Maddox Mahoney, Moira Mahoney, and Murphy Mahoney; her father, Larry Benfield; sister, Lisa B. Pack and husband, Barry; and brother, Lee Benfield.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the home of Jeremy and Trisha, 110 Devin Rd. Shelby.
A private service will be held at Carpenter-Porter Funeral Home with David Ellis presiding. A private entombment will take place at Rosehill Memorial Park at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, 1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net