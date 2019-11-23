|
MOORESBORO- Karen Elizabeth Everette, 52, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Atrium Health in Shelby. A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Brenda Hunt Clay of Shelby, and the late Paul Everett. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Chella Hamrick and husband Tim of Polkville; nephews, Heath and Clayton Razo; and a special mother, Carolyn Everett of Mooresboro. A service to celebrate Karen's life will be held 3pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Lattimore Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 23, 2019