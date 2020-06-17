Katherine Wood

BOILING SPRINGS - Katherine Webb Wood, 85, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Atrium Health in Shelby.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Debro and Alma Pearson Webb. Katherine retired from Hoechst Celanese after 28 years of service, and was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Wood; and brothers, James "Turkey" Webb and Pete Webb.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie H. Smith and Donna Coleman, both of Boiling Spring; sister, Jeanette Frances of Boiling Springs; brother, Jerry Webb and wife Judy of Fallston; grandchildren, Caitlin Smith, John Fortenberry and Dustin Coleman; and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, with the Revs. Shane Kirby and Keith Dixon officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Debro and Alma Pearson Webb. Katherine retired from Hoechst Celanese after 28 years of service, and was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Wood; and brothers, James "Turkey" Webb and Pete Webb.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie H. Smith and Donna Coleman, both of Boiling Spring; sister, Jeanette Frances of Boiling Springs; brother, Jerry Webb and wife Judy of Fallston; grandchildren, Caitlin Smith, John Fortenberry and Dustin Coleman; and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3pm, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Flint Hill Baptist Church, with the Revs. Shane Kirby and Keith Dixon officiating.
A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, in the church. Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Flint Hill Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 17, 2020.