|
|
Katheryn Pauline Dover Jackson, 67, of Kings Mountain, went home to be with the Lord on May 7, 2020
at Jim Tesla Hospice House in Kings Mountain, NC. She was born on September 28, 1952 to Louise
Lovelace Dover and the late Paul Mitchell Dover. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Bobby
Eugene Jackson, and brother, Ronald Gary Dover. She is survived by her two sons, Timothy Jackson and
wife Hope; David Jackson; her daughter-in-law, Melissa; grandchildren: Travis, Tyler, Kaylee and
Anthony; Sisters: Teresa Jackson and husband Bishop Brady Jackson, Kimberly Smith and husband Jamey
Sr., and nieces and nephews. She was a founding member and on the Executive Board of Royal Praise
Ministries. She touched the lives of everyone whose path she crossed. She spoke with compassion and
Prophetic words of wisdom into the lives of many people. A private ceremony will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers for the family, please send donations to Hospice in her memory.
Published in Shelby Star on May 15, 2020