1/1
Kathleen Panther
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Morrison Panther, 87, of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Rutherford County, NC on April 29, 1933 a daughter of the late Cullen Franklin Morrison and Bertha Lura Smith Morrison.
She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Lawndale. Mrs. Panther worked at PPG and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert T. Panther; two sisters, Ethel Howell and Emaleen Mauney and three brothers, James, Ben and Gene Morrison.

Survivors include two daughters, Annette Beaver and husband Carroll of Lawndale; Kathy Rosser of Shelby; three grandchildren, Dillon Beaver and wife Brandi; Victoria Queen and husband Jeremy and Jeremiah Price; five great grandchildren Dylan Beaver, Peyton Beaver, Piper Queen, Karsen Queen and Kendyl Queen; and five sisters Faye Deviney, Daphine Mistrot, Ruby Morrison, Doris Sparks and Phyllis Morrison all of Lawndale.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00PM at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Fallston with Rev. Tracy Jessup officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Cleveland Pines, 1404 N Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. of Fallston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved