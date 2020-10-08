Kathleen Morrison Panther, 87, of Lawndale, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Rutherford County, NC on April 29, 1933 a daughter of the late Cullen Franklin Morrison and Bertha Lura Smith Morrison.
She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Lawndale. Mrs. Panther worked at PPG and was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert T. Panther; two sisters, Ethel Howell and Emaleen Mauney and three brothers, James, Ben and Gene Morrison.
Survivors include two daughters, Annette Beaver and husband Carroll of Lawndale; Kathy Rosser of Shelby; three grandchildren, Dillon Beaver and wife Brandi; Victoria Queen and husband Jeremy and Jeremiah Price; five great grandchildren Dylan Beaver, Peyton Beaver, Piper Queen, Karsen Queen and Kendyl Queen; and five sisters Faye Deviney, Daphine Mistrot, Ruby Morrison, Doris Sparks and Phyllis Morrison all of Lawndale.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00PM at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Fallston with Rev. Tracy Jessup officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150 or to Cleveland Pines, 1404 N Lafayette St, Shelby, NC 28150.
