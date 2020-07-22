SHELBY - Kathryn Jane Grayson Partlowe, age 74, passed peacefully away on July 21, 2020. Born in Fairfield, CA on October 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Howard R. Grayson and Connie Billalon Grayson. She was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the Choir, and managed the Food Distribution Ministry. Kathy loved working with her hands, making crafts, jewelry and other items.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Michelle Partlowe.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dan Partlowe of Shelby, two sons; Tim Partlowe of Chandler, AZ and Jeremy Partlowe, of Shelby, one sister, Caron Jenson of St. George, UT, and one granddaughter, Kira Partlowe of Chandler, AZ, her Sulphur Springs UMC family and Happy Hands.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Roy Byers officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to: Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, PO Box 1073, Shelby NC, 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Partlowe.
