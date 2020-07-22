1/1
Kathryn Partlowe
1945 - 2020
SHELBY - Kathryn Jane Grayson Partlowe, age 74, passed peacefully away on July 21, 2020. Born in Fairfield, CA on October 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Howard R. Grayson and Connie Billalon Grayson. She was a member of Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, sang in the Choir, and managed the Food Distribution Ministry. Kathy loved working with her hands, making crafts, jewelry and other items.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Suzanne Michelle Partlowe.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dan Partlowe of Shelby, two sons; Tim Partlowe of Chandler, AZ and Jeremy Partlowe, of Shelby, one sister, Caron Jenson of St. George, UT, and one granddaughter, Kira Partlowe of Chandler, AZ, her Sulphur Springs UMC family and Happy Hands.

Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Roy Byers officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

It is requested that those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Memorials may be made to: Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, PO Box 1073, Shelby NC, 28150.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Partlowe.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
24
Burial
Sunset Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 23, 2020
Jeremy and family,
I am sorry hear about the passing of your mom. Moms are special. Praying you find comfort and peace in the precious memories you shared with your mom.
shelley jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
Kathy was a family pillar through and through and will be dearly missed. Sending prayers of peace for you all.
Heidi Partlowe
Family
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. U are in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Lisa White
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Peggy Gantt
