SHELBY - Kathy Porter Gamble, age 60, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Henderson County on February 9, 1959 she was the daughter of Martha Raye Crocker Porter of Shelby and the late Joe Ben Porter. Kathy was a member of Northside Baptist Church and in the past worked with the youth and in other committees. She worked for the North Carolina Court system, in Cleveland and Lincoln counties, for over 20 years. Kathy was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her father, Kathy is preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Porter Norman.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jasper W. "Bill" Gamble Jr.; a son, Justin Gamble of Shelby;a daughter, Natalie Gamble of Shelby; the joy of her life, two grandchildren, Malachi Gamble and McKenna Gamble; three sisters, Judy Allen and husband Kevin, Brinda Haynes and husband Johnny and Linda Murray and Scott all of Shelby; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan Gamble Ellis and husband David of Spartanburg SC. and nieces and nephews, Austin Allen and wife Stephanie, Cody Allen, Meredith Allen, Jeremy Snyder and wife Stephanie, Shawntay Mayes, Zachary Ellis and Andy Ellis and wife Gwynn.
Memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm at Buffalo Baptist Church on Sunday, May 19, 2019 with Rev.Neal Efird officiating.The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials can be made to: Childrens Advocacy Center of Cleveland County, 320-2 East Graham Street Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs.Gamble
Published in Shelby Star on May 18, 2019