SHELBY - Kathy Larsen, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Shelby. Born in Nassau County, New York on April 28, 1946, she was the daughter of the late James Lee Padgett and Ruth Jean Diaz Padgett. Kathy was a member of The Shelby First Church of the Nazarene, where she formerly helped with the youth and vacation Bible School. She was the co-owner of Larsen's Fishing Lakes. Kathy enjoyed making crafts, cooking , traveling and was an avid reader. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a step mother, Dora Padgett; aunt and uncle, who raised her, Irene and Claude Henson; a sister, Maureen McGee.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Larsen; a daughter, Charity Larsen Davis of Shelby; step daughters, Gina Owens and husband Steve of Rutherfordton, Tammy Waldrop of Boiling Springs, SC, Kim Ritter of Rutherfordton, Heather Larsen of Rutherfordton; two sisters, Mary Preston and husband Jim of Greenville SC, Janice Hendrix of Cliffside; 3 brothers, Marvin McGee of Long Island NY, Tommy Henson and wife Carol of Charlotte, Ronnie Henson and wife Cindy of Cliffside; three grandchildren, Kennedy Davis, Karter Davis and Maddox Davis, as well as her 16 extended grandchildren; special caregiver, Helen Campbell of Shelby; and many special nieces and nephews,
The family would like to thank the caring staff of White Oak Manor for the love and care that Kathy received during her stay with them.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev, Scott Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 11 a.m. until noon.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required.
Memorials can be made to: Breast Cancer Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or The Children's Home of Cleveland County, 1300-C Gidney Street, Shelby NC 28150
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com