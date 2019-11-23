Home

SHELBY- Kathy Henderson Smith, 60, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late James and Maggie Beaver Henderson. She was a loving mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie Henderson; and grandson, Greyson Smith. She is survived by her children, Chad Denton and wife Jackie of Charlotte, Tasha Haskin and husband Ricky of Shelby, and Charlie Smith of Crouse; grandchildren, Brinly Denton, Logan, Laney, and Sawyer Haskin, Kaeden, Emma, Emerald, and Karlee Smith; sisters, Judy, Diane, Betty and husband Arnold, and Dorothy; and brothers, Bud, Archie and wife Linda, Johnny, Bobby and wife Terri, and Danny. The family will honor Kathy's life at 4pm, Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951
Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 23, 2019
