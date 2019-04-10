Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz-Austell Funeral Home
409 West Marion Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Patterson Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Patterson Springs Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathy Taylor Obituary
Kathy Jolly Taylor, 68, of Patterson Springs, NC, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Atrium Health Cleveland.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Winola Jolly. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Brandon Lee Taylor; a brother, Jack Jolly; and a sister, Judy Fortson.

A 1968 graduate of Crest High School, she was a member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Don Taylor; sons, Chad Taylor and wife, Nicole, of Boiling Springs and Mark Taylor and wife, Katrina, of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Zachary Taylor of Boiling Springs, and Logan, Landon and Lillian Taylor of Charleston, SC; and a sister, Gail Smith of Shelby.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Glenn Walker officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 pm in the sanctuary.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the of North Carolina 401 Hawthorne Lane Suite 110 #298 Charlotte, NC 28204.

Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Taylor family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now