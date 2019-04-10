|
|
Kathy Jolly Taylor, 68, of Patterson Springs, NC, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Atrium Health Cleveland.
A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Winola Jolly. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Brandon Lee Taylor; a brother, Jack Jolly; and a sister, Judy Fortson.
A 1968 graduate of Crest High School, she was a member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Don Taylor; sons, Chad Taylor and wife, Nicole, of Boiling Springs and Mark Taylor and wife, Katrina, of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Zachary Taylor of Boiling Springs, and Logan, Landon and Lillian Taylor of Charleston, SC; and a sister, Gail Smith of Shelby.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Glenn Walker officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 pm in the sanctuary.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the of North Carolina 401 Hawthorne Lane Suite 110 #298 Charlotte, NC 28204.
Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Taylor family.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 10, 2019