Kathy Wilkes Obituary
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. - Kathy Cooke Wilkes, 51, formerly of Shelby, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Born September 12, 1968, in Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Don and Faye Cooke of Shelby.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Richard Wilkes; brother, Jeff Cooke and wife Teresa; daughter, Tiffaney Gilreath Thompson and husband Ben; granddaughter, Ellie; and a "special" aunt, Margie Sain, whom she loved like a second mom.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held 11am, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Tim Sims officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church. Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 606 S. Dekalb St., Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 4, 2019
