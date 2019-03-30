|
SHELBY - Kathy Winfield, 68, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at CaroMont Health of Gastonia.
A native of Richmond County, SC, she was born to the late Wallace and Sue Allen Gee.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cindy McCory and Charlotte Manley. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dextor Wayne Winfield Sr., of the home; son Dexter Wayne Winfield, Jr. and wife Kimberly of Shelby; sisters Diane Hardin of Forest City, Kay Squires of Shelby and Patsy Black of Union Mills, SC; and nine grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30 Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, with Dr. Tim Sims officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service, in the church.
Burial will take place at the mausoleum in Cleveland Memorial Park, 11am, Monday, April 1, 2019.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center.
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 30, 2019