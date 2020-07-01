Kattie Drum

GAFFNEY, S.C. - Kattie Diane Hester Drum, age 72, passed away at her home on June 28, 2020. Born in Cleveland County on September 15, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Avery Hester and Eva Thelma McAbee Hester. Kattie was a member of the Baptist Faith. She worked in billing and payroll for various companies. Kattie enjoyed yard sales and being with her family. In addition to her parents, Kattie is preceded in death by a brother, James Wesley,"J.W." Hester; a grandchild, Cole Parker.
Kattie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Roy C. Drum; a son, Grady Dawson and wife Denise Mobile AL; three daughters, Dayna Johnson of Fallston, Robin Parker and husband Tim of Lattimore, Lisa Dawson Foster and husband Billy of Spartanburg, SC.; a sister, Juanita Biggerstaff of Shelby; 7 grandchildren, Kevin Johnson and wife Mandy, Stephen Parker, Lane Yates, Drake Dawson, Brett Kraft, Raleigh Fowler, Breanna Foster, Benson Foster; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 2815.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Kattie is survived by her husband of 34 years, Roy C. Drum; a son, Grady Dawson and wife Denise Mobile AL; three daughters, Dayna Johnson of Fallston, Robin Parker and husband Tim of Lattimore, Lisa Dawson Foster and husband Billy of Spartanburg, SC.; a sister, Juanita Biggerstaff of Shelby; 7 grandchildren, Kevin Johnson and wife Mandy, Stephen Parker, Lane Yates, Drake Dawson, Brett Kraft, Raleigh Fowler, Breanna Foster, Benson Foster; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 2815.
Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 1, 2020.