Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
SHELBY- Kay Ervin Davis, 69, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at her home. A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of the Dorothy Black Ervin, and the late Roy Ervin. She worked at Kemet Electronics, and was a member of Davidson Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Dean Ervin. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, JD Davis of Shelby; sisters, Linda Ervin Millwood Pittman and husband Roger of Lancaster, SC, and Trisha Ervin White of Shelby; grandson, Brandon Davis; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jim Davidson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 5, 2020
