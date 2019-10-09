Home

Kay Drewery
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Kay Drewery


1954 - 2019
Kay Drewery Obituary
SHELBY - Wanda Kay Lail Drewery, age 65, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her home.

Born in Cleveland County on September 29, 1954 she was the daughter of the late Roy Marion Lail and Florence Hudson Lail.

Kay was a Registered Nurse for Cleveland Home Health where she worked for 33 years. She enjoyed gardening, riding through the mountains, dogs, animals and helping people.

Kay is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lewis Drewery; a son, Jamie Drewery of Winston Salem; a daughter, Katie Daniels and husband Ryan of Winston Salem; a grandson, Mason ; a brother, Bobby Lail and wife Hilda; and a sister, Sheila Earls and husband Steven all of Boiling Springs.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends following the service.

Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 9, 2019
