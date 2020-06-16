Kay Humphries
SHELBY - Brenda Kay Beamguard Humphries, age 75 died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Atrium Healthcare Cleveland. Born in Gaston County on August 25, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Katherine Irma Waters Beamguard. Kay attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She worked as a Loan Officer and secretary Union Trust and BB&T in Shelby for many years before retiring. Kay enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader and being with family.

Kay is survived by her husband of 56 years, Phil Humphries; a sister, Fritzi Campbell and husband Steve of Lincolnton; and many other loving family members.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00am in the chapel of Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Andy Oliver officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be sent to: The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street, Oxford NC 27565.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
