Kayla Marie Scott

Kayla Marie Scott Obituary
SHELBY- Kayla Marie Scott, 26, died Thursday, April 9, 2020. A native of Cleveland County, she is the daughter of Doug Scott Sr. of Hickory, and Rhonda Scott and Boyfriend Scott Newton of Shelby. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Doug Scott Jr. and wife Jamie of Shelby. Funeral services will be private to the family.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations & Aquamation Center.
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 11, 2020
