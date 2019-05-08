|
|
SHELBY - John "Keith" Creswell, age 86, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living-Shelby. Born in Greenwood, SC on May 24, 1932, he was the son of the late Warren Davis Creswell and Mildred Beatrice Anders Creswell. He served in the US Navy from 1950 until 1953 during the Korean Conflict as a seaman on the U.S.S. Radford destroyer ship and was a witness to an atomic bomb testing. After his time in the service Keith went to work for Celanese Corporation/ Fiber Industries until his retirement in 1995 after 34 years of employment. He was devoted to his church where he attended Bible study groups and served as a greeter on Sundays and various mission work, he was also on the Board of Directors for the Patrick Senior Center.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wives, Evelyn King Creswell and Ruby Mae Creswell, and one brother, Warren Davis Creswell Jr.
Keith is survived by two sons; Randy Creswell and Brian Creswell, and one daughter, Cindy Creswell Anderson and husband Tim, three step-sons; Kenneth Moss and wife Marsha, Keith Moss and wife Tammy and Scott Moss and wife Sharon, sisters; Pat Faggart, Anne Wray, sister-in-law Melba Bridges, grandchildren; Amy Robinson, Natalie Creswell, Rodney Creswell, Colby Creswell, Anson Anderson, and Haley Garner as well as 29 other grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held 3pm Friday, May 10, 2019 at Pleasant City Church with Rev. Bryan Glisson officiating, burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 pm until 3 pm in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Pleasant City Church (formerly Putnam Baptist Church) 1146 County Home Road, Shelby, NC 28152 or Patrick Senior Center, 101 W Gold St, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Creswell.
Published in Shelby Star on May 8, 2019