|
|
Keith Hayes Wease, 76, passed away January 10, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Keith was born May 20, 1943 to Ralph Gardner Wease and Mildred Hayes Wease in Shelby, NC. Following graduation from Cherryville High School in 1961, he attended Appalachian State Teachers College. In August of 1964 he married Sharon Hensley and began a career in textile sales that spanned over forty years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cherryville where he sang in the choir. He was an avid reader, loved all kinds of music, and was a die-hard Yankees fan. He also enjoyed bicycling for as long as his health permitted. Keith will be remembered for his sense of humor, friendly nature, and great stories. He always had a smile for everyone he met and loved to make people laugh. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Hensley Wease. Surviving are his daughter, Allyson Wease Buie (Mike); grandchildren, Harper Buie and Sawyer Buie; sister, Karen Pearson; and a large extended family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church (Cherryville) with Rev. Vince Hefner officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National MS Society P.O. Box 4527. New York, NY 10163. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 13, 2020