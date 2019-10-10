Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Lane Obituary
SHELBY - Keith Lane, 61, died Monday, October 7, 2019.

A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Jack "Cookie" and Mildred Nance Lane. Keith was employed with Atrium Health for 28 years, and was a man who loved his family.

He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Millwood and husband Steve of Statesville, and Sherry Sutton and husband Greg of Shelby; brother, Scott Lane of Lawndale; niece, Tracy and husband Paul Creasman of Shelby, niece, Laney and husband Buddy Rikard of Indian Trail, nephew, Chad and wife Ashley Mcswain of Shelby, niece, Meggan and husband Josh Price of Beckley WV., nephew, Brian and wife Brittany Lane of Shelby, nephew, Brandon and wife Brittany Lane of Lawndale; and 18 great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at 3pm, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Ken Faulkenburry and Rev. Tom Runyon officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now