SHELBY - Keith Lane, 61, died Monday, October 7, 2019.
A native of Cleveland County, he was the son of the late Jack "Cookie" and Mildred Nance Lane. Keith was employed with Atrium Health for 28 years, and was a man who loved his family.
He is survived by his sisters, Teresa Millwood and husband Steve of Statesville, and Sherry Sutton and husband Greg of Shelby; brother, Scott Lane of Lawndale; niece, Tracy and husband Paul Creasman of Shelby, niece, Laney and husband Buddy Rikard of Indian Trail, nephew, Chad and wife Ashley Mcswain of Shelby, niece, Meggan and husband Josh Price of Beckley WV., nephew, Brian and wife Brittany Lane of Shelby, nephew, Brandon and wife Brittany Lane of Lawndale; and 18 great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:30-2:30pm, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at 3pm, at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Ken Faulkenburry and Rev. Tom Runyon officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 10, 2019