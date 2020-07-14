1/1
Keith Vinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Edwin Keith Vinson, 54, of 125 Falls St. Lawndale, NC passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Atrium Health Cleveland. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on September 20, 1965 and was the son of Robert Vinson, Jr. and Patricia Ann Gidney Vinson.
The funeral service for Mr. Vinson will be private. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial will take place at Jones Tabernacle C.M.E. Church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com. Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved