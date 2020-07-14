Mr. Edwin Keith Vinson, 54, of 125 Falls St. Lawndale, NC passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 Atrium Health Cleveland. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on September 20, 1965 and was the son of Robert Vinson, Jr. and Patricia Ann Gidney Vinson.
The funeral service for Mr. Vinson will be private. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Burial will take place at Jones Tabernacle C.M.E. Church. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.