Keith Whitaker Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Keith Welker Whitaker, 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 07, 2019. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughters, Erin Whitaker and Amy Steingard (Ryan); grandchildren, Scout, Leif and Pippa; brother, Alan Whitaker (Linda); numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on May 9, 2019
