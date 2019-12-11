Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Kelly Bunch


1928 - 2019
Kelly Bunch Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Kelly Bunch died peacefully in his sleep on December 10, 2019. He had been in declining health for an extended period of time. Mr. Bunch was born in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 24, 1928.

He was 91 years of age. Kelly and Bernice Bunch moved to Kings Mountain in 1957. He was transferred to Kings Mountain with Foote Mineral Company. In 1959 he became purchasing agent for Fiber Industries in Shelby, NC. Always the entrepreneur, Mr. Bunch opened his own business (Bunch, INC) in 1969 as a sales and manufacturing business. He was a member of Boyce Memorial ARP church since arriving in Kings Mountain.

Mr. Bunch was preceded in death by his wife Bernice after 66 years of marriage and his grandson Andrew Bunch. He is survived by a daughter Libby Hunter and husband Mike, son, Phillip Bunch and wife Dianne; son, Wendell Bunch and wife Karen; son, Johnny Bunch and wife Terri. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be announced by Harris Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 11, 2019
