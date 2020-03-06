|
Mr. Kenneth Baxter Greene, "Paw", 96, formerly of 285 Chase High Road, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Testa Family Hospice House in Kings Mountain. Born in Rutherford County, He was the son of the late Romey Bulo Greene and Clara Susan Yelton Greene.
Kenneth was a WWII veteran who served in the US Army. He entered military service on May 15th 1944 in Fort Bragg, NC and reached the rank of T-5 Corporal and fought for our freedom in the Ardennes Battles. Upon returning home from war he started his own business in Auto-body repair and sales. He was known for his gentle, humble and kind spirit. He dearly loved his family, especially his only son, Ronnie. The two shared a very special bond.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Dorthy Louise Greene, brother Robert Nelson Greene, grandson Jason Heath Greene and wife of 62 years Eula Mae Green.
Kenneth is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Deborah Greene of Lawndale, with whom Kenneth lived the last 13 years; two grandchildren, Christie Clary and Jackie Greene; and four great-grandchildren, Jay Guillermo, Justin Clary, Jason Davis and Madison Davis.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 8th at 4pm in the afternoon at Rutherford County Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Brooks Clary, Kenneth's grandson-in- law, officiating. He will be laid to rest alongside his best friend and wife, Eula Mae.
The family would like to thank all the hospice nurses for their love and care over his last days, family friends for all the love, care and compassion given during this time and especially to Helen Campbell for her love and friendship to our Paw over the last several years. You were more than a home health provider, you were his loyal friend. Thank you.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Testa Family Hospice House.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 6, 2020