Kenneth E. Carter Obituary
Kenneth E. Carter 33 of Lawndale, crossed over into eternity on October 21,2019 at CMC Main.
Reflections at 12:30 PM, Funeral will follow at 1 PM Saturday at Lawndale First Baptist Church.
He lived with his grandparents, and had attended East Carolina College.
Receiving of friends at grandparents of home.
Preceded in death by his mom Pam Eaves, and brother Joshua Norman Carter.
Surviving father Kenneth Randolph, grandparents Mr. & Mrs. Randolph &Clara Carter, a sister Sunshine Eaves, uncle Sherwood Baccus, aunt Penny Withrow great aunt Willie Mae Johnson, Nephew Kron Eaves, and cousin Ronald Todd Brown.
Dockery's Funeral and Cremations is in charge.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 25, 2019
