Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
Cherryville 846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
1938 - 2020
Kenneth Gibbs Obituary
Kenneth Eugene Gibbs, 81, of Yates Road, Shelby, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia .
Born in Cleveland County, NC on October 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Burgin Thomas Gibbs and Madge Corrine Greene Gibbs. He was retired from Drexel Furniture and Bayliner. Mr. Gibbs served in the Army.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Gibbs and William Thomas Gibbs; a sister, Madge Gibbs and a nephew, Reginald Gibbs.
Survivors include a brother, Arnold Gibbs and wife, Freda of Shelby; two nieces, Tia Gibbs Dabboussi of Shelby and Lynn Gibbs of Shelby; a nephew, Sam Ramsaur and several great-nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gibbs will be open for view on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private graveside will be at Polkville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Will Davis officiating.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2020
