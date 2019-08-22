Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
View Map
Kenneth Hewitt Obituary
SHELBY - Kenneth "Kenny" Hewitt, 65, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home.

A native of Mecklenburg County, he was the son of the late Spurgeon and Mary Hamrick Hewitt. After 37 years of perfect attendance, Kenny retired from Eaton Corporation. Kenny is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rhonda Dawson Hewitt, of Shelby; daughter, Jennifer Hewitt Graham and husband Danny of Cleveland, OH; and son, Andrew Hewitt and wife Kayla of Shelby.

The family will receive friends 11:30am-1pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home in Shelby.

Funeral services will follow at 1pm, in the Chapel of Clay-Barnette Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dean Cox officiating.

Burial will take place in Cleveland Memorial Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 22, 2019
