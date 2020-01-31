Home

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home
418 W College St
Jonesborough, TN 37659
(423) 753-3821
Kenneth Knight, Jr.


1932 - 2020
Kenneth Knight, Jr. Obituary
Mr. Kenneth Knight, Jr., formerly of North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Knight was born December 12, 1932 in Whitehall, IL. He was a Midwestern farm boy who rode his blind horse to his one room school house every day. He enlisted in the Navy after high school and worked in air-sea rescue off Midway Island.
Ken graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. He worked throughout the country as a DJ until the Beatles came along and he gave up on Rock & Roll. He spent the rest of his years in Real Estate, first as a Salesman, then as General Manager of Raintree, NC and finally as a home builder with his own business, Harvest Homes, in Shelby, NC. Ken loved traveling, cooking and entertaining. He could make a party anytime or place.
Ken had a life well lived and was a man well loved.
He was predeceased by his wife, Susan, a daughter Vicki Kliever, a son Kemmons Robertson.
Survivors include a sister, Karen Kessler, Staunton, IL; daughters: Linda (James) Brown, Port Ludlow, WA, Nancy Pyanoe, Jonesborough, Shirley Lee, St. Augustine, FL, Kathy (John) Robertson, Advance, NC, Kelli (John) Clark, Salt Lake City, UT; son: K. Parker (Donna) Knight, Oak Island, NC and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a .
Condolences may be sent to the Knight family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 31, 2020
