Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Logan


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Logan Obituary
LAWNDALE - Kenneth Bernard Logan, 56, of 102 Gold Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 14, 1963 to Mary Rippy Logan and the late William Logan, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:00 PM at the chapel and other times at the home.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now