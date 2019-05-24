|
LAWNDALE - Kenneth Bernard Logan, 56, of 102 Gold Street, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 14, 1963 to Mary Rippy Logan and the late William Logan, Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel Shelby, NC. The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM until 4:00 PM at the chapel and other times at the home.
Published in Shelby Star on May 24, 2019