Kenneth "Ken" Nicholson, 49, of Clover, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born February 23, 1970 in Gaston County, son of Alvin Eugene Nicholson and Brenda Austin Nicholson.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Vickers of the home; son , Allen Nicholson; daughter, Alexis Nicholson; sisters, Renee Adams and husband Trey, Alva Blanton and husband Greg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service officiated by Pastor Keith Linzy will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052. Interment will follow at Westview Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 14, 2019