Kenneth Poole, 72 of Butler Drive, Lawndale passed away, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence.
Born August 9, 1947 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Rose Poole and the late Carl Herbert Poole. He was retired from Hickory White. Kenneth loved hunting, fishing and loved to watch the birds.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Faye Poole and a granddaughter, Abby Brown.
Survivors include a son, Johnny Poole and wife, Angie of Casar; two daughters, Patty Poole of Lawndale and Vickie DuJarden an husband, Donald of Boiling Springs; four grandchildren, Matthew Poole, Emily Poole, Chris Brown and Kloey Brown; two sisters, Jennie Thrift and husband, Bill of Shelby and Connie Lord and husband, Eddy of Ellenboro.
Visitation will be 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM, Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be 3:00 PM, Sunday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Price and Rev. Dean Cook officiating.
Burial will follow in Knob Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, PO Box 639, Fallston, NC 28042 to help with funeral expenses.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 5, 2019