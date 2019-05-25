|
GROVER - Kenneth Ray Sorrow, 51, passed away on May 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC, to the late Donald Nicholas Sorrow.
Kenneth was a member of Jubilee Christian Center in York, SC, and loved God. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Kenneth was a wonderful and loving father and fiancé and will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include daughter: Makayla Sorrow, Kings Mountain; fiancée, Toni "TK" Alexander, and Step Son: Eric Alexander of Grover, NC; mother: Brenda Lee Irvin, Shelby; brother: Nick Sorrow and fiancée Virginia Ann Rathbone Shelby; nephews: James Sorrow and wife Rebecca, Vero Beach, FL and Wilbur Sorrow and girlfriend,
Dorothy Hogan, Belmont; four great nephews.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, prior to the service at Harris Funeral Home.
Interment will be at Cleveland Memorial Park, Shelby.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on May 25, 2019