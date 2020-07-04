1/1
Kenneth Virgil Strickland
Kenneth Virgil Strickland, 85, of Shelby, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Testa Hospice House, Kings Mountain.
Born in Cleveland County, on September 13, 1934, he was the son of the late William Candler Strickland and Ola Mae Devine Strickland. Mr. Strickland was the owner and operator of Strickland Consessions, and a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and the Teamsters Union #309. He also served in the US Army in the 24th Infantry Division in Germany.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two brothers, Garvis Strickland and William Strickland and two sisters, Betty Hendrick and Dot Harrison.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Lowman Strickland; son, Brian Strickland and wife, Jeanine of Southern Shores; three brothers, Earl Strickland of Candler, Gerald Strickland of Shelby and Gary Strickland of Shelby; two grandchildren, Emma Strickland and Eli Strickland; special friends, Brian and Jennenne Hunnell and Ian Hunnell and Aliah Hunnell.
A private graveside service will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rit Varriale officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
