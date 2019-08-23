|
Kenneth "Kenny" Lee Sigmon, Jr., 49, of West Stagecoach Trail, Lawndale, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home.
He was born on February 15, 1970 in Catawba County. He was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Kenny was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School, former employee at Statesman Furniture in Hickory and an avid fan of Nascar, the Panthers and Cowboys football and WWE Wrestling.
He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Lee Sigmon Sr.; stepmother, Patricia Anderson Sigmon; brother, Steve Sigmon and grandparents, Clyde Johnson and Vertie Isenhour Sigmon and Jacob William and Helena Deal Cloninger.
Survivors include his wife of fifteen years, Tonya Daves Sigmon; step son, Dillon Daves of Lawndale; mother, Phyllis Cloninger Tucker of Newton; one brother, Donnie Sigmon of Newton; two sisters, Debbie Buff and husband Gerald of Mountain View and Pamela Pettrey and husband Bob of Newton; step
sisters, Debbie Cruz and husband Lenard of Decatur, GA and Tammy Whisnant of Decatur, GA; mother-in-law, Lynn Bettis Daves of Lawndale; sisters-in-law, Linda Byrd and husband Dale of Shelby, Belinda Guy and husband Jonathan of Clemmons and Reida Hudson and husband Paul of Shelby and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 1:30PM until 3:00PM Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. At other times, the family will be at the home of Lynn Daves, 117 Larsen Rd., Lawndale, NC 28090.
The memorial service will be 3:00PM Saturday at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Revs. Keith Nichols and Cindy Nanney officiating.
Burial will follow in the Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 23, 2019