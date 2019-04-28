|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Kermit Michael Howard, 79, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on April 25, 2019 at Wendover Hospice in Shelby, NC. Born in Mecklenburg, NC, he was the son of the late Kermit W. Howard and Gertude Walsh Howard. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Betty Haynes Howard who was the love of his life. He enjoyed the beach, Harley Davidson motorcycles, shooting sports, and fishing at Rock Haven Pond. He retired from the US postal Service after 36 years of service. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Christian Anderson and Gloria "Cookie" Hoppes for their excellent care of Mr. Howard.
SURVIVORS: Son: Michael Howard, Kings Mountain, NC;
Step-Son: Rick Canipe and wife Sherry, Macon, Ga;
Step-daughter: Lisa Hopper and husband Mike, Grover, NC
6 Grandhildren: Michael Canipe and fiancee, Georgia King, Jonathan Canipe, Mitchell Sheppard, Zac Sheppard and wife Sadie; Jesse Hall and Mikey Hall;
2 Great-grandchildren: Alice Marie Sheppard and Ava, all of whom he loved very much
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Sunset Cemetery, Shelby, NC, 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. Steve Taylor officiating.
FRIENDS & FAMILY GATHERING: 12:00 Noon Bethlehem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1017 Bethlehem Rd., Kings Mountain, NC
INTERMENT: Sunset Cemetery, Shelby, NC
MEMORIALS: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Height Dr, Shelby, NC 28150
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 28, 2019