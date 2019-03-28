Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC
Kevin Chapman Obituary
CASAR - Kevin Reid Chapman, 42 of Zebbie Drive, Casar passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence.

Born October 8, 1976 in Cleveland County, he was a son of Gary Reid Chapman and Janet Smith Wellman. He was employed with Bernhardt Furniture Company.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Whitaker.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Linda Chapman; two daughters, Tara Chapman and Taylor Chapman; three brothers, Mike Chapman of Lawndale, Tim Hoyle and Nathan Minton both of Casar; a sister, Tabitha Smith of Casar and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Thursday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jackie Price officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 28, 2019
