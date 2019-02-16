Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Ross

Obituary Flowers

Kevin Ross Obituary
SHELBY - Kevin Lewis Ross, 48, of 513 Leander Street Apt. B, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Wade Wallace officiating.

Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church as well as the home of his sister, Melissa Thurman, 408 Carolina Ave. in Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.