SHELBY - Kevin Lewis Ross, 48, of 513 Leander Street Apt. B, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church with Rev. Wade Wallace officiating.
Burial will take place at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM at the church as well as the home of his sister, Melissa Thurman, 408 Carolina Ave. in Shelby.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 16, 2019
