SHELBY - Kitty Tysor Carter, age 90, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Cleveland Pines. Born in Rockingham County on November 26, 1929, she was the daughter of the late O. L. Tysor Sr and Stella Joyner Washburn Tysor. Kitty graduated from Bethany High School in Reidsville, NC where she was valedictorian of her graduating class and attended Guilford College in Greensboro NC. Kitty started modeling at age 50. She loved the beach and was an avid fisherman. Kitty loved everyone that she met, and enjoyed spending time with people, especially when playing bridge. Her true joy was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, to those who lovingly called her, "Momma Goose" She was married to Paul Conway Carter, Jr. Their marriage lasted 46 years ending with Paul's death in 1996. Kitty was preceded in death by her sisters, Pauline Washburn Goolsby and Sue Tysor Rakestraw; and her brothers, Ivie, W. A., Dewey, and Wallace Washburn; Victor, Willard, Ralph, and Reid Tysor, and O. L. Tysor Jr.
Kitty is survived by a daughter, Paula Carter Sheridan (Chuck) of Charlotte; two sons, Paul Conway Carter III (Laura) and Mark Tysor Carter (Lynn) both of Shelby; grandchildren, Paul Conway Carter IV (Erin) of Shelby, Claire Carter Wright (Jim) San Antonio TX, Katherine Elizabeth Carter of Berkeley CA., Christopher Mark Carter (Lacey) of Shelby; great grandchildren, Stella Carter and Charlotte Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory with Rev. Fawn Mikel officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Cleveland Pines, Hospice Cleveland County, and Becca Causby for the loving care they gave to Kitty during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150 or .
