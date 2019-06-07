|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Kyle Franklin Smith, 91, passed away on June 05, 2019 at Atrium Health Kings Mountain.
He was born in Wayne County, WV, to the late Floyd Smith and Martha Perdue Smith and was preceded in death by a daughter, Karla Smith Van Dusen and a grandson, Justin Ramey. Kyle was also preceded in death by his brothers, J.W., Davey and Freddie Smith, and his sister, Ann Hoffman. Kyle proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He retired at the rank of Chief after 20 years of service. Kyle was an active member of First Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, where he served as a Sunday school teacher. He was very active in the Kings Mountain community and served 4 years as Mayor. Kyle served on the Kings Mountain District School Board of Education for 10 years. He served 28 years on the Board of Directors of Kings Mountain United Way and 5 years as a member of the Board of Directors with Cleveland Vocational. Kyle was a volunteer for 25 years with the Red Cross. He also spent 10 years as a member of the Kiwanis Club and 4 years as a Rotary Club member. Kyle was a past member of the KIngs Mountain Booster Club and was very active in Kings Mountain athletics. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Fairview Lodge #339 in Kings Mountain. Kyle was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed dearly by his loving family, his friends, and the community.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Marjorie "Mikie" Smith; sons: Michael Smith and wife Charlynne, Youngsville, NC, Mark Smith and wife Beth, Mebane, NC and Jim Baity and wife Angela, Inman, SC; daughters: Lisa Baity Ramey and husband Buddy, Kings Mountain, NC and Pam Baity Jackson, Kings Mountain; grandchildren: James "Jay" Myers III and wife Mandy, Jamie Baity Millwood and husband Shane, Zac Ramey and wife Evan, Jodie Baity, Brittany Ramey, Erica Jackson Kersey and husband Dan, Caroline Baity and Nicholas Jackson and girlfriend Bailee Thomas; great-grandchildren: Isabel, Avery and Weston Myers, Logan, Jackson and Gibson Millwood.
A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First Baptist Church Kings Mountain with Rev. Dr. John Sloan officiating.
Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:50 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, prior to the service in the Stained Glass Room of First Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery Veteran's Garden with full Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church at 605 West King Street, Kings Mountain.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on June 7, 2019