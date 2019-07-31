|
|
LINCOLNTON- L. J. "Frog" Spencer, age 84, of Roseland Drive, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Sigmon officiating. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home.
Mr. Spencer was born on March 24, 1935, in Cleveland County, the son of the late Daniel Spencer and Sarah Viola Brittain Spencer. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Rosie Tessner Spencer; infant son, Wade Randall Spencer; brothers, Carroll Spencer and Donald Spencer; and sister, Dorothy Payseur. He served in the United States Army. He retired from Lincoln County where he was instrumental in the implementation of the Lincoln County Solid Waste Department.
Those who are left to cherish the memory of this wonderful man are two daughters, Gale Elmore, and husband Jeff, of Boiling Springs, and Lynn S. Smith of Lincolnton; granddaughter, Roxie Cogdill, and husband Michael, of Cherryville; grandson, Cole Smith, and wife, Tearsha, of Kings Mountain; two great-granddaughters, Edith Rose and Tessa Lavonne Cogdill; brother, Chuck Spencer of Lincolnton; a sister, Muriel Paysour, and husband Clyde, of Lincolnton; sisters-in-law, Edna Spencer and Judy Spencer both of Lincolnton; and countless nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Spencer family.
Published in Shelby Star on July 31, 2019