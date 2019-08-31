|
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC- Lance Austin Strange, 53, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in McDowell County, NC, and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe W. Strange Sr. and Ann Strange and Roy Gilreath and Josephine Coight. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Laura Strange. Lance has worked with the City of Kings Mountain since 2001 and was the Storm Water Supervisor for Public Works. He served his country honorably in the US Army. In his younger years, Lance enjoyed racing dirt bikes and rode in the Mid-East Series. He loved listening to old music and could name any song from the 60's, 70's and 80's. Lance was a loyal friend and employee. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be missed greatly by his family, friends, coworkers and the community.
SURVIVORS: Wife of 25 years: Catherine Strange
Children: Caleb Strange and fiancee, Kari Alysse Tryling, Kings Mountain, and Josh Strange, Kings
Mountain and Grandchild: Aria Strange
Parents: Joe William Strange and wife Vergia, Shelby and Dorothy Gilreath Ledbetter, Fort Mill
Brother: Lee Strange and wife Kristen, Fort Mill
Step Sister: Leslie Humphries and husband Michael, Boiling Springs
Nieces and Nephews: Avi Strange, Damon Humphries, Abby Humphries, Lacey Hoyle, Emerald Green, and Keith Laurich and wife Casey
Great Nephews: Ben and Issac Laurich
Mother-in-law: Julia Woods, Kings Mountain
Sisters-in-law: Beth Clore, Hickory and Julia Clore-Laurich and husband Cliff, Kings Mountain.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Randy Patterson officiating
VISITATION: Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:50 PM prior to the service in the fellowship hall of First Presbyterian
INTERMENT: Mountain Rest Cemetery with Military Honors
