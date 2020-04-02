|
|
BOSTIC - Rev. Landon Rice, 83 years old, of Self Road Bostic, NC departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, NC.
He was a humble giant, soul winning saint, who was faithful to his calling for many years. His pride and joy was memories made with family. He was grounded to the earth as he loved farming and gardening. He had a love for honey bees and never passed up a trip to the coast to enjoy fishing and strolling along the shore line looking for his favorite shell.
Valued as a "simple man" he touched countless lives throughout his ministry and was never above helping those in need.
Preacher Rice began his ministry at Morris Memorial Baptist Church, Casar NC in September 1966. He left for a short period and pastored Harris Baptist Church, Harris NC. He then returned to Morris Memorial Baptist Church, Casar NC for almost 30 years. Preacher Rice then pastored Fellowship Baptist Church, Connelly Springs, NC for 23 years, until the Lord called him home.
For nearly forty years, many people woke up to Preacher Rice every Sunday morning sharing the gospel message on WWOL780 at 8:00 AM. This was a big part of his ministry. "This is Brother Landon saying, Good-bye and God bless you until we meet again". He actively worked in missions through Tri State Baptist Ministries in Bristol, Tennessee where he visited Romania, Bulgaria, St Kitts, etc. He enjoyed sharing Gods word by giving Bibles and clothing to those less fortunate. He once came home sock footed after leaving his shoes with a man whose feet were frost bitten.
He led many trips to Israel – The Holy Land – where his groups visited many places where Jesus had trod including Calvary, the Garden Tomb, the Dead Sea, Mt Zion, the Sea of Galilee and many points of interest. He met many life time friends in that area. He also enjoyed passing through Egypt returning home on one trip.
With trophies of grace and a crown of righteousness, he traded his rags for riches. His legacy of faith will live on in his family and all who knew him. What a journey, what a journey it's been.
In the mountains of Madison County, Rev. Landon Rice was born to the late Harve and Mary Ann Rice.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father Hanes Wallin and his son in law, Chuck Lutz. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, O'Lema Self Rice; two daughters who loved him dearly, Vicki Lutz of Lawndale, NC and Marlene Rice Hoyle of Polkville, NC. He was known as a loving PawPaw to his three grandchildren; Jessica Lutz of Lawndale, NC, Hannah Boone and husband Nathan Boone of Shelby, NC and Landon Hoyle of Shelby, NC; one great granddaughter who was the light of his life, Brystol Boone and another sweet great granddaughter expectant to Nathan and Hannah Boone in August 2020. He is also survived by two sisters, June Boles and husband Hugh Boles of Weaverville, NC and Frances Gardner of Marshall, NC; one brother, Mc Kinley Rice of Morganton, NC; and many loving sisters and brothers in Christ.
A PRIVATE ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, with burial at Mount Harmony
Baptist Church.
A dedication of life ceremony will be announced and held at a later date.
Please join us on Facebook Live Saturday, 2 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church of Shelby for a live video stream.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.
Online guest register: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 2, 2020