Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Larry Cummins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cummins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Larry Cummins


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Larry Cummins Obituary
SHELBY- Dr. Larry Edward Cummins, 82, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Harlan, Indiana, on February 3, 1937. Dr. Cummins, a long standing member of the American Psychiatric Association, provided psychiatric services to a diverse client population for over fifty years. He specialized in child psychiatry and over the course of his career assisted and cared for active duty military personnel, veterans, children, adolescents, and adults.
Dr. Cummins graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine and began his medical career as a U.S. Navy psychiatrist at Camp Pendleton in Southern California. He served several years at Bethesda Naval Hospital (now the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center), in Bethesda, Maryland. He earned the rank of Captain before leaving active duty, and then practiced psychiatry in a variety of locations, including Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. At the time of his death Dr. Cummins had an active medical practice in Shelby, North Carolina.
Dr. Cummins was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, three sons, and one daughter. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia McNeill Cummins of Shelby, North Carolina; one brother, John (Keni) Cummins; two sisters, Peggy Gibson and Kay Bondarenko; one son, Josef (Angela) Cummins; two daughters, Tamara Cummins and Becka (Kevin) Davidson; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Dr. Cummins was a hardworking man dedicated to promoting access to mental health services for all individuals. His interests were broad, including music, gardening, painting, ham radio operation, and photography. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with close family in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests if desired, that a charitable contribution be made in Dr. Cummins' name to the .
The Cummins family wishes to give sincere thanks to all the emergency responders who provided assistance and support during this difficult time.
Arrangements will be announced by Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences can be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -