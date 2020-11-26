BOILING SPRINGS - Larry Franklin McEntire, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. Born in Cleveland County on September 30, 1940, he was the son of the late Clyde Hoey and Jessie Bryte Williams McEntire. Larry was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church. He was a 1957 graduate of Columbia High School where he was a member of the All State Football team for 1956 and 1957 and was also a member of the 1957 Shrine Bowl and a 1963 graduate of Gardner Webb College. He was a member of the Gardner Webb Football team. Larry was an Army Ranger and a member of the 101st Airborne Division as a Ranger Advisor to the Company C 502 Airborne Battle Group. He worked and retired at Porter Brothers, Textron Inc. and Dedmon Concrete working in Sales for each company. For 35 years, he was the voice of Crest High School as the game announcer for Crest Football and Softball; he assisted with Crest Athletic Fields for 41 years. He was awarded Cleveland County Top Sports Fan in 1993 and in 2006 received the Paris Yelton Award for Cleveland County FCA. Larry was also awarded the Governor Jim Hunt Volunteer Award in 1980. Larry was also a member of the Friendship Masonic Lodge #388 AF&AM where he received his 50 years pin and was awarded Master Mason. He was a 33 degree Scottish Rite Mason and an Oasis Shriner. In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by a brother, Tommy McEntire and a sister, Judy Greene.
Larry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Doris Winchester McEntire; a son, Tim McEntire of Elizabeth City; a daughter Lori Cudd and husband Russell of Forest City; two grandchildren, Kendall Cudd and Max Cudd; two sisters, Glenda Canipe and husband Bill, and Pam Harrill and husband Edwin all of Lawndale; a host of loving nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, "Pearl".
Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the picnic area of Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Candy Wilson and Rev. Keith Dixon officiating, The family will receive friends following the service.
Please bring your own chair to the service.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to : Crest High School Athletics, 800 Old Boiling Springs Road, Shelby NC 28152.
Due to Covid 19 face mask and social distancing are required during the service and visitation.
The family asks that friends please leave them a message on the guest registry which is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Cecil Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.