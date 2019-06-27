|
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Larry Miller, 78, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Atrium Hospital in Charlotte, NC.
He was born in Cleveland County, to the late Roy Miller and Estelle Jenkins Miller and was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Gay Frances Bell Miller. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Pat Rylee. Larry was a faithful member of First Wesleyan Church in Kings Mountain. He served the United Stated honorably as a member of the USMC. Larry retired from the printing industry. He enjoyed being at home and spending time around his family. He enjoyed going to the YMCA and did so faithfully. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and will be missed dearly by those who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his son, Larry Eugene Miller Jr., Kings Mountain; daughter, Michelle Lynn Miller, Kings Mountain; one grandchild, Victoria-Lyn Miller Southard and husband Michael, Dedham, ME; great-grandchild: Sterling Southard Brother: David Miller: Dallas, TX; sister-in-law: Barbara Ann Cash, Kings Mountain.
A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday June 28, 2019, at First Wesleyan Church, Kings Mountain, with Pastor Don Williams officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital at 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Shelby Star on June 27, 2019