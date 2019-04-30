|
|
ELLENBORO - Larry Joe Padgett, age 67, died Sunday, April 28, 2019.
He was born June 17, 1951 in Rutherfordton, NC and was the only son of the late Joseph Paul Padgett and Ruby Walker Padgett.
Larry was a graduate of Appalachian State University and a member of Bethel Baptist Church Ellenboro, NC having served in various positions including Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He retired from Belk, Inc. in 2017 after working over 25 years in Shelby, NC. Larry was a Boy Scout, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. Larry enjoyed traveling with his family and friends, nature photography, Daddy/Daughter dance competitions and American Revolutionary War reenacting. Larry was a volunteer at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann Walker Padgett of the home; daughter, Laura Elizabeth Padgett of Erbil, Iraq; sisters, Sandy Padgett of Rutherfordton and Cathy Gadoury and husband Dean of Grafton, Ohio, and nephew Zachary Gadoury of Charlotte, NC.
A Memorial service will be held 4PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 479 Main Street, Ellenboro, NC, with Rev. Michael Sepaugh officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethel Baptist Church Land Fund, 379 Main Street Ellenboro, NC 28040 or www.care.org/emergencies/syria-crisis.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 30, 2019